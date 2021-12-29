Large stock of bear claws, teeth seized in Thane
- Country:
- India
Police have seized a total of 645 bear claws and teeth during a raid at a food outlet in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.
Following a tip-off, the police's central crime unit raided the premises in Ulhasnagar town on Sunday and seized the animal body parts, senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said. An offense was registered against the premises owner under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.
The police were trying to find out who kept the animal body parts on the premises and to whom they were to be sold, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulhasnagar
- Maharashtra
- Thane district
- Wildlife Protection Act
- Sailesh Salvi
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Excise Dept issues notice to bar owned by Sameer Wankhede
SC agrees to hear pleas by 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra, issues notice
Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh sight last-8 berth
Eight new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Maharashtra, including 7 in Mumbai; none of patients had history of international travel as per preliminary info: Health dept.
Maharashtra: Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze