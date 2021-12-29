Left Menu

Large stock of bear claws, teeth seized in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized a total of 645 bear claws and teeth during a raid at a food outlet in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, the police's central crime unit raided the premises in Ulhasnagar town on Sunday and seized the animal body parts, senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said. An offense was registered against the premises owner under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

The police were trying to find out who kept the animal body parts on the premises and to whom they were to be sold, he said.

