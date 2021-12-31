Left Menu

As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam recorded 3.8 and 7.0 degrees Celsius temperature at 8

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:01 IST
Min temperature dips to 3.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam recorded 3.8 and 7.0 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung and Palam respectively today in Delhi," IMD said.

As per the IMD, cold-wave/severe cold wave conditions will be witnessed in many parts of Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan till January 3 and over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh till January 2, 2022. According to IMD bulleting, dense fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and over East and Northeast India during the next 2 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

