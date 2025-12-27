Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Migrant Workers in Kerala

A tragic accident unfolded in north Kerala when a truck carrying a concrete mixer overturned in Mutharikkulam near Sreekandapuram, claiming the lives of two migrant workers and injuring 13 others, police reported.

Identified victims are Vishwajith Das, 30, from West Bengal, and Krishna, 35, from Uttar Pradesh. They were returning to their accommodation after completing work on a house and fell victim when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on the descending slope of Mutharikkulam hill.

The truck collided with an electric post and overturned, trapping both men underneath, resulting in their instant deaths. All injured, including the driver and other workers, have been hospitalized. Police have initiated a probe after booking a case regarding the incident.