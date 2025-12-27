Karnataka Evictions: A Political Storm Brewing

Karnataka's recent eviction operation in Bengaluru, aimed at clearing illegal slums, has ignited a political row between state leaders and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan condemned the move as discriminatory, generating a flurry of responses from top Congress officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah defended the decision, explaining it targeted illegal occupants on government land designated for waste management. He emphasized the necessity of the eviction for public safety and reiterated plans to provide alternative housing for affected migrants.

The situation escalates as Congress high command calls for increased sensitivity in handling eviction matters, underscoring the human toll. With ongoing criticism, Karnataka's leadership promises to engage with displaced families, prioritizing their welfare and seeking diplomatic resolutions to defuse tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)