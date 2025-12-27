Left Menu

Iran's Full-Scale Diplomatic Struggle: Challenges Beyond Borders

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran is in a comprehensive war with the US, Israel, and Europe, marking it as more severe than the Iran-Iraq war. The timing coincides with Israeli PM Netanyahu's meeting with US President Trump, making Iran a critical discussion point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:49 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran is embroiled in a full-scale conflict with the United States, Israel, and Europe. This announcement comes on the eve of a significant diplomatic meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

During an interview published on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website, Pezeshkian emphasized that the current situation is more challenging than the 1980s war with Iraq, which resulted in over a million casualties.

As tensions escalate, the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump is set to address Iran's geopolitical tensions. Recent military strikes have further heightened the stakes, with both Iranian and Israeli casualties reported during the conflict.

