J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara's Jumagund area

An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Jumagund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Jumagund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police informed on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army and Police are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Further details are awaited. A total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021 of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all those who were involved in the Zewan terror attack, in which three police personnel were killed and 11 injured on December 13, have been neutralized. "An encounter broke out last night at the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar as we got info that three terrorists involved in the Zewan terror attack are hiding. Security forces cordoned the area, during the initial firing three Police and two CRPF personnel got injured. All injured personnel are stable," he said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

