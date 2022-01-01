Left Menu

UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of UP residents killed in Vaishno Devi shrine stampede incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the residents of the state who died in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:57 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the residents of the state who died in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. The UP Chief Minister's office said in a tweet that the Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the death of people in the unfortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Dham.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions to give relief amount of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those from Uttar Pradesh who died in the accident," it said. Twelve persons died and 16 were injured in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine. Nine of the injured were discharged from the hospital. The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

