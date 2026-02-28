AI Revives Cold Case: Could Olof Palme's Murder Finally Be Solved?

Decades have passed since the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme on a Stockholm street, with the mystery remaining unsolved. However, the advent of Artificial Intelligence provides a glimmer of hope for amateur detectives attempting to breathe new life into the case.

A podcast team called Spår has embraced AI technology, developed by Swedish and Belgian firms, to sift through volumes of evidence swiftly. Despite AI's potential, the case's closure by authorities in 2020 and the uncertainty of uncoverable evidence pose obstacles to achieving justice.

The FBI's history of employing AI effectively, as seen in California's Golden State Killer case, highlights its promise. Yet using AI is not without risks, as concerns about privacy and consent emerge. Hopes remain high that AI's paradigm-shifting capabilities may ultimately steer the investigation towards a breakthrough.