UP brings new excise policy to generate revenue for farmers

Uttar Pradesh government has released a new excise policy for the year 2022-23 to help farmers generate more revenue with their produce.

The move is aimed at generating employment and providing market for farm produce, besides attracting large scale investors, Additional Chief Secretary Excise and Sugar Industry Sanjay Bhusa Reddy told PTI on Saturday.

Under the new policy, the price of liquor will not be increased, but the license fee will be increased by 7.5 per cent, he said.

He said the decision will help provide quality liquor to customers at reasonable rates.

Liquor made in Uttar Pradesh will be supplied only in glass bottles instead of tetra packs, the official said.

He said tetra packs will be allowed in case there is a difficulty in procuring glass bottles.

The time of sale of country liquor, foreign liquor, beer retail shops, model shops, and premium retail is kept from 10 am to 10 pm, same as before.

The official said till now the state was a buyer of liquor and beer, but now it will be developed as a production state. He said liquor will be made from the fruits grown in Uttar Pradesh, like Dussehri mango of Lucknow. Apart from this, wheat and barley used in manufacture of beer will be procured from within the state. Beer will be produced at three places including Barabanki and Mirzapur.

An initiative has also been taken to make liquor from paddy, maize and potato, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)