Camaraderie on High Seas: Milan 2026 Concludes with a Bang

The Indian Navy's Milan 2026, a premier multilateral maritime exercise, successfully concluded this week with participation from 42 warships and submarines. Notably, 18 of these vessels were from friendly foreign nations, highlighting international cooperation and collaboration.

The grand closing ceremony was hosted aboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, positioned off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Under the theme 'Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration', Milan 2026 unfolded on an unprecedented scale, boasting impressive participation numbers and complex operational drills.

The exercise spanned over a week, commencing with a harbor phase that included bilateral engagements and an international maritime seminar. This was succeeded by a high-intensity 'Sea Phase' focusing on advanced warfare disciplines such as integrated air defense, anti-submarine warfare, maritime interdiction operations, and cross-deck flying operations.