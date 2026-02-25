Relentless Pursuit: Pakistan Forces Strike Down 34 Terrorists

In a decisive series of operations, Pakistani security forces have successfully eliminated 34 terrorists, marking a significant advancement in their ongoing counter-terrorism campaign. The operations, spanning the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, illustrate the military's commitment to combatting internal insurgencies.

The Pakistan army disclosed that these operations targeted groups alleged to have backing from Indian intelligence. In a series of engagements, 26 Tehreek-e-Taliban and Baloch insurgents were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while eight more were neutralized in Balochistan.

The offensive resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition, further diminishing the insurgent threat in the region. This development comes in the wake of increased attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army and underscores the escalating violence and challenges the province has faced in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)