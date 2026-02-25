Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Alert: Railway Board Warns Employees Against Scams

The Railway Board has alerted employees about cyber criminals posing as senior officials to extract personal and financial details. Employees are urged to report suspicious communications to the cyber cell and avoid sharing confidential information over phone or social media.

Updated: 25-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Railway Board has issued a warning to its employees of a rising threat from cyber criminals impersonating senior officials to collect personal and financial information through phone calls and WhatsApp messages. These fraudsters aim to defraud railway staff by posing as authorities and requesting confidential details.

The Board emphasizes that no official is permitted to request bank details, passwords, or other sensitive information via calls, SMS, or social media. It advises employees, particularly pensioners, to promptly report any suspicious communication to the police cyber cell and relevant administrative offices.

In the recent past, a number of employees have suffered significant financial losses due to these scams, underscoring the need for increased vigilance. The Railway Board's statement serves as a critical reminder to safeguard personal and financial information.

