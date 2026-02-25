Punjab's Green Initiative: Rs 395 Crore Subsidy Spurs Eco-Friendly Farming

The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards sustainable agriculture by allocating Rs 395 crore in subsidies for Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery during the 2025-26 period. This move is aimed at reducing stubble burning, a major environmental concern in the region.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced that the subsidy, ranging from 50 to 80 percent, has benefited over 5,358 beneficiaries, including Gram Panchayats, Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), and individual farmers. The initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has also seen the establishment of 1,151 new CHCs.

The scheme supports 1,042 rural entrepreneurs, 28 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and 15 Gram Panchayats, along with setting up 26 paddy supply chains. These efforts have contributed to a 53 percent decline in stubble burning cases during the Kharif 2025 season, highlighting the government's commitment to both farmers and environmental protection.