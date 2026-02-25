Left Menu

Punjab's Green Initiative: Rs 395 Crore Subsidy Spurs Eco-Friendly Farming

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 395 crore as a subsidy to curb stubble burning through Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery. This initiative, led by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, supports Gram Panchayats, Custom Hiring Centres, and farmers, resulting in a significant reduction in stubble burning cases.

Updated: 25-02-2026 21:10 IST
The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards sustainable agriculture by allocating Rs 395 crore in subsidies for Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery during the 2025-26 period. This move is aimed at reducing stubble burning, a major environmental concern in the region.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced that the subsidy, ranging from 50 to 80 percent, has benefited over 5,358 beneficiaries, including Gram Panchayats, Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), and individual farmers. The initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has also seen the establishment of 1,151 new CHCs.

The scheme supports 1,042 rural entrepreneurs, 28 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and 15 Gram Panchayats, along with setting up 26 paddy supply chains. These efforts have contributed to a 53 percent decline in stubble burning cases during the Kharif 2025 season, highlighting the government's commitment to both farmers and environmental protection.

