Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Extortion Case
The Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old alleged interstate criminal, Ravi alias Sandeep, linked to multiple extortion and attempted murder cases. An active member of the Sonu Dariyapur gang, he was apprehended in Najafgarh. Ravi's criminal activities date back to 2016, including several shootings.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 31-year-old alleged interstate criminal involved in a high-profile extortion-linked shooting case, the department announced Wednesday.
The suspect, known as Ravi alias Sandeep, is identified as a key member of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang and has been implicated in numerous offenses relating to attempted murder and illegal arms possession across Delhi and Haryana.
A high-alert search was underway since Ravi was declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case in Bawana and was similarly wanted for an attempted murder in Sonipat, Haryana. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials set a trap in Najafgarh, successfully capturing him. His criminal exploits date back to 2016, with prior incidents including shootings at a wedding and targeting government officials in Haryana.
