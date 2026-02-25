Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Extortion Case

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a 31-year-old alleged interstate criminal involved in a high-profile extortion-linked shooting case, the department announced Wednesday.

The suspect, known as Ravi alias Sandeep, is identified as a key member of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang and has been implicated in numerous offenses relating to attempted murder and illegal arms possession across Delhi and Haryana.

A high-alert search was underway since Ravi was declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case in Bawana and was similarly wanted for an attempted murder in Sonipat, Haryana. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials set a trap in Najafgarh, successfully capturing him. His criminal exploits date back to 2016, with prior incidents including shootings at a wedding and targeting government officials in Haryana.