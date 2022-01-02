COVID-19: Kerala logs 45 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 152

Kerala recorded 45 more new Omicron infections and with this, the total cases climbed to 152, informed the state government on Sunday. Out of 45, 9 cases came from high-risk countries, 32 from low-risk countries, and 4 got through contact.

The current list of "at-risk" countries for the Covid-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel. As per the state government official statement, Kerala reported 2,802 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George in an official statement informed that COVID-19 vaccination of children falling into the age bracket of 15 to 18 years is scheduled to begin from January 3. Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

