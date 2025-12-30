Zelenskiy Stresses Vital U.S. Role in Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated the critical need for U.S. assistance in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. In an exclusive interview aired on Fox News's 'Special Report with Bret Baier', Zelenskiy candidly acknowledged that Ukraine cannot secure victory without American support.

He openly declared his lack of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming Putin harbors no intentions for Ukraine's prosperity. Zelenskiy's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump was described as productive, underscoring the importance of international alliances in countering Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Putin directed his military forces to intensify efforts to gain full control over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)