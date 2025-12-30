Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stresses Vital U.S. Role in Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of U.S. support in Ukraine's war against Russia during an interview with Fox News. He expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and recounted the challenges posed by the absence of American assistance, following a productive meeting with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 05:00 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated the critical need for U.S. assistance in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. In an exclusive interview aired on Fox News's 'Special Report with Bret Baier', Zelenskiy candidly acknowledged that Ukraine cannot secure victory without American support.

He openly declared his lack of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming Putin harbors no intentions for Ukraine's prosperity. Zelenskiy's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump was described as productive, underscoring the importance of international alliances in countering Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Putin directed his military forces to intensify efforts to gain full control over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

