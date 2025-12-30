Zelenskiy Stresses Vital U.S. Role in Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of U.S. support in Ukraine's war against Russia during an interview with Fox News. He expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and recounted the challenges posed by the absence of American assistance, following a productive meeting with President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- United States
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated the critical need for U.S. assistance in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. In an exclusive interview aired on Fox News's 'Special Report with Bret Baier', Zelenskiy candidly acknowledged that Ukraine cannot secure victory without American support.
He openly declared his lack of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming Putin harbors no intentions for Ukraine's prosperity. Zelenskiy's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump was described as productive, underscoring the importance of international alliances in countering Russian aggression.
Meanwhile, Putin directed his military forces to intensify efforts to gain full control over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- U.S. support
- Putin
- Trump
- Zaporizhzhia
- conflict
- war
- Fox News
ALSO READ
Russia Vows Response to Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence
Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace
Peruvian Shamans' Bold Predictions: Illness for Trump and Peace in Ukraine
Trump and Netanyahu: Divergent Views on West Bank Future
Trump and Netanyahu's Strategic Talks: Iran, Gaza, and Beyond