Gurugram mall restricts visitors' entry after 5 pm amid rising COVID-19 cases

The timings of visitors' entry has been shortened in a Gurugram mall in sector 37 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Mahipal, a guard at the Mall said, "The guidelines have been issued from the Haryana government due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The Mall opens at 9:00 am and closes at 5:00 pm."

While supporting the government's initiative, a local visitor said, "It is a good initiative. We completely support this. We will visit the mall before 5 pm." Meanwhile, Delhi Police also sealed a wine shop in the Malviya Nagar area for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The order was given by Hauz Khas Sub-Divisional Magistrate. (ANI)

