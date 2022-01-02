Left Menu

Contractual workers' protest at Chhattisgarh power plant

Continuing the agitation for the past several days, the contractual workers of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Thermal Power Plant in Madwa in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh again staged a protest that turned violent on Sunday.

ANI | Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-01-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 23:17 IST
Contractual workers' protest at Chhattisgarh power plant
Visuals from protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing the agitation for the past several days, the contractual workers of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Thermal Power Plant in Madwa in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh again staged a protest that turned violent on Sunday. "When asked to leave the spot in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the protestors started pelting stone," officials said.

The contractual workers of the plant, which is operated by Chhattisgarh State Power Company, have been protesting for the past 28 days demanding their services be made permanent. Earlier, these employees had requested the administration to hold talks with the chairman of Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board, on which the administration fixed the time of January 4, but the employees demanded that it be held earlier, an official said.

It further stated that owing to their demand the administration proposed on fixing a new date on January 3 but the agitators did not agree to this and insisted on holding talks through video conferencing on Sunday. "Even after the video conferencing was arranged, those taking part in the stir refused to vacate the area," officials said.

Police had reportedly used water cannons to remove the protesters as some workers at the Madwa plant, who were suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, had to be evacuated immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022