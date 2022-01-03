Left Menu

Uttarakhand Food Commission asks ineligible BPL card holders to have them cancelled or face action

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:22 IST
Uttarakhand Food Commission chairman Bhupendra Singh Rawat on Monday appealed to ineligible BPL card holders to have their cards cancelled on their own or face action. If such ineligible cardholders don't come forward to have their BPL cards cancelled on their own and are caught in possession of them by the enforcement teams later, legal action will be initiated against them, Rawat told reporters here after a meeting of the vigilance committee of the Public Distribution System.

The public distribution system needs to be made more transparent, he said.

He also said that the commission will consider issuing new ration cards to holders of E labour cards which are being prepared for labourers in the unorganised sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

