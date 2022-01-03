MGR-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES'

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following are Monday's Areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 51500 New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 40000 model Rs 37500 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 20000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 25000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 18000 model Rs 15000.

