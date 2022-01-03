Left Menu

One terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:23 IST
J-K: Another terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Another terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

While speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir, said, "Today afternoon we got input of the presence of top LeT commander Salim Parray & a foreign terrorist in Shalimar, Srinagar. Parray was neutralized in the encounter but the foreign terrorist (FT) ran away. We followed him and FT was neutralized in another encounter."

He added, "The second terrorist neutralized in the Srinagar encounter was identified as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he shifted to the Harwan area of Srinagar." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

