Rajnath Singh calls for long term public-private partnership to make India a knowledge economy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for an active and long-term public-private partnership to take the education and science sectors to a global level and make India a knowledge economy. "Today, the private sector is exposed to a large number of opportunities in the space sector. Whether it is defence or space, we are fully welcoming the private sector," said Singh, reiterating the Government's commitment of strengthening the private sector for the holistic development of the Nation.

His remarks came at the inauguration of the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University today. Interacting with students and staff members, he described the establishment of the Research Centre as an important step towards strengthening the space sector of the country by stressing that it is only through these efforts that India can become a leader in future technologies.

He likened the KCCRSST with 'pride of India' Kalpana Chawla, hoping that this research facility would touch new heights of success, similar to the remarkable achievements of the late India-born astronaut who brought universal recognition to her country of origin. Underlining the importance of the space sector in today's times, Singh said, "It is deeply connected with mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities, speedy transportation, weather forecast, disaster management as well as border security. It played a crucial role in keeping the world connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, from testing to data transfer and analyses. The Government understands the potential of the space sector."

On the occasion, he recalled the four major pillars of reforms in the sector envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These pillars are freedom of innovation to the private sector; the role of the government as an enabler; preparing the youth for the future and viewing the space sector as a resource for progress. He hoped that the actions identified in the pillars will take the space sector to newer heights and give a new direction to the country's progress. Singh said that the government is laying special emphasis on promoting the use of space-based applications through every sector. The use of geo-tagging for roads and other infrastructure in villages, monitoring of development works in remote areas through satellite imagery, and identifying problems related to crops and fields for farmers is helping the government in many ways.

Established with the objective of training students in space science, satellite development and meeting future challenges in space research, the state-of-the-art KCCRSST would be the Ground Control Station for the Chandigarh University's Student Satellite (CUSat), an in-house developed nano-satellite being designed by the students of the university and a Geo-Spatial Centre for research, besides other projects. The CUSat will be among the 75 student-built satellites to be launched into space on the eve of the 75th Independence Day in 2022. Chandigarh University has joined the list of 13 institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, IIT Bombay and became the first university in North India to design and develop its own satellite. For the project, 75 students of the University have been working on the Chandigarh University Student Satellite Project under the guidance of eminent Indian scientists.

With the launch of CUSat, Punjab will become the first border state in India to have its own satellite in space. (ANI)

