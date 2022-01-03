OPEC's new secretary general says demand to return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2022 - Al Arabiya

OPEC's secretary general-elect said on Monday that global oil demand should return to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, Al Arabiya news channel reported.

Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, also told the Saudi-owned TV channel that the OPEC+ alliance - which gathers OPEC and other crude producers - was important for the stability and balance of oil markets.

OPEC on Monday agreed to appoint al-Ghais as its new secretary general, to succeed Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo. He will take over the role on Aug. 1.

