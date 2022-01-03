Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case
A 2009 settlement agreement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew.
The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal.
