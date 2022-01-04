Left Menu

I-T Dept raids at properties of real estate company in Delhi, UP underway

Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the properties of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra, said sources on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the properties of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra, said sources on Tuesday. According to the sources, Chaudhary is said to be close to a political leader of Uttar Pradesh.

The Income Tax sleuths are also searching at the Corporate office and some of the residential and commercial projects of the company. The searches are also going on at premises linked to Harsimran Singh Alagh, a promoter of Nuova Group in Agra.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

