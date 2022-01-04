Flights from Mumbai, Delhi to WB will operate thrice a week from Jan 5, Govt writes to Civil Aviation Ministry

In light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the West Bengal government on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation informing it of their decision to allow domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi only thrice a week from January 5. A letter by West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika stated that the flights between the two metro cities will operate only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"The State Government is extremely sensitive towards the inconvenience that may be caused to the passengers but restrictions are absolutely essential for containment of COVID cases in the State," the letter read. "However, the incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi will be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with effect from January 5, 2022, and the same will be reviewed again shortly depending upon the COVID situation in the State," it added.

Notably, this decision of the State government comes after Delhi and Mumbai for the past week have been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10,860 fresh infections of COVID-19 and 2 deaths. The active cases in the financial capital of India are at 47,476.

Delhi reported 5,481 new infections on Tuesday pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months. Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 9,073 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday while the active cases are at 25,475. (ANI)

