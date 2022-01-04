Left Menu

After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:11 IST
After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America
Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931.

Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said Tuesday.

GM's U.S. sales were down 13% for 2021, while Toyota was up 10%. For all of 2020, GM's U.S. sales totaled 2.55 million, compared with Toyota's 2.11 million and Ford's 2.04 million.

