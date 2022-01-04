Dr Sean Phillips appointed as new DG to senior management within water department

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers Ms Dikeledi Magadzi and Mr David Mahlobo, officially welcomed the newly appointed Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips and introduced him to senior managers within the department. Dr Phillips' first official day in office was yesterday, 03 January 2022, following the approval of his appointment late last year by Cabinet.

Dr Phillips, an engineer by profession, has more than 20 years in senior management positions in government, with expertise in, amongst others, service delivery improvement, public service governance and administration, infrastructure procurement and delivery management, project and programme management, as well as operations management.

"The department has been without a permanent Director-General for a while and this has led to instability within the department, spreading out to its entities. In separating the Ministry of Water and Sanitation from Human Settlements, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasised the need to have a dedicated focus on water and such will require a stable, efficient, and effective department. I have no doubt that with the appointment of the new Director-General, and with the right mind-set and commitment to purpose, we will be able to deliver on our mandate. Our people demand nothing less but our best. We dare not fail. I welcome Dr Phillips to the department and look forward to working with him and the department officials, in pursuit of a better life for all our people".

(With Inputs from APO)