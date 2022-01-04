Left Menu

Britain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says

Britain's government will listen to businesses and consumers on measures to abate rising energy bills, but a cut in sales tax on gas and electricity was a "blunt instrument", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "We will continue to listen to businesses and consumers about how to abate the costs of energy," he told a news conference.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:42 IST
Britain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government will listen to businesses and consumers on measures to abate rising energy bills, but a cut in sales tax on gas and electricity was a "blunt instrument", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "We will continue to listen to businesses and consumers about how to abate the costs of energy," he told a news conference. "I'm not ruling out further measures."

"The argument is ... that (value added tax) is a bit of a blunt instrument, and the difficulty is that you end up also cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who perhaps don't need the support in quite the direct way that we need to give it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out; Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Sv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022