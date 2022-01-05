Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief over Jharkhand's Pakur accident, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jharkhand's Pakur in which six people were killed and several others were injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jharkhand's Pakur in which six people were killed and several others were injured. "I am anguished by the bus accident in Pakur, Jharkhand. In this sad hour, condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Pakur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it said.

At least six people were killed while several were injured in a collision between a bus and a tanker in the Amdapara area of Jharkhand's Pakur on Wednesday. As per Varun Ranjan, District Collector of Pakur, 15 people have been injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

