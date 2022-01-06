Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of Surat gas leak mishap victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the victims of the gas leak accident in Gujarat's Surat and demanded a proper investigation in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:41 IST
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Condolences to those whose loved ones lost their lives due to the gas leak accident in Surat. I wish the other victims a speedy recovery. Proper investigation should be done to prevent such accidents in future."

Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday. (ANI)

