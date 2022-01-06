Delhi likely to report fresh 14,000 COVID19 cases today: Satyendar Jain

Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the national capital is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:07 IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the national capital is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 per cent. Speaking at the press conference, Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 per cent. No confirmed death has been reported due to the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19 in Delhi. Delhi government is conducting more than 90,000 tests on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, the quarantine period for home isolation patients in the national capital, who has been tested positive for COVID-19, has been reduced to 7 days from 14 days. The Health Minister added that the Delhi government has increased the number of oxygen beds and ventilator beds in the private and government hospitals.

On COVID-19 restrictions, he said, "Delhi being the capital of the country has been the first to impose maximum restrictions, it doesn't seem like a lockdown is needed right now." Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases (797) followed by Delhi (465). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

