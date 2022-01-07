Left Menu

TRS leader Vanama Raghavender Rao, booked for abetting suicide of 4 people, suspended by party

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended its leader Vanama Raghavender Rao from the party after he was booked for abetting the suicide of four people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:47 IST
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended its leader Vanama Raghavender Rao from the party after he was booked for abetting the suicide of four people. TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision to suspend Vanama Raghavender Rao following which MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced his suspension with immediate effect.

Vanama Raghavender Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA and TRS leader Vanama Venkateswara Rao, was booked after four members of a family died by suicide. As per Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, one of the victims Ramakrishna before committing suicide alleged that by taking advantage of his helplessness, Kothagudem MLA's son had indirectly demanded sexual favours from his wife.

The deceased Ramakrishna has even recorded a video where he blamed Vanama Raghavender Rao for his suicide. He set his wife and children on fire before setting himself ablaze. A case has been registered under sections 302, 306 and 307 of IPC. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

