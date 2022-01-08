From the Field: Working with nature to transform lives
So-called “nature-based solutions” are an important element in tackling the climate crisis, but they also play a major role in addressing other challenges, from food security, to health, and sustainable development.
UN News | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:17 IST
The UN agricultural development agency, IFAD, supports many nature-based initiatives around the world that are helping small-scale farmers to adapt to the changing climate, building their resilience to shocks, and transforming people’s lives in the countryside.
These range from pasture rotation in Tajikistan, which is preventing over-grazing; mangrove reforestation in Gambia, which strengthens the local ecosystem and enhances biodiversity; and a soil fertility project in Laos which is increasing food production for the community.
Find out more on the scope of IFAD’s work in the field, here.
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Laos
- Tajikistan
- Gambia
Advertisement