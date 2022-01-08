Left Menu

From the Field: Working with nature to transform lives

So-called “nature-based solutions” are an important element in tackling the climate crisis, but they also play a major role in addressing other challenges, from food security, to health, and sustainable development.

UN News | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:17 IST
So-called "nature-based solutions" are an important element in tackling the climate crisis, but they also play a major role in addressing other challenges, from food security, to health, and sustainable development. Irrigation schemes enable smallholder farmers, particularly women and young people, to have greater access to water.

The UN agricultural development agency, IFAD, supports many nature-based initiatives around the world that are helping small-scale farmers to adapt to the changing climate, building their resilience to shocks, and transforming people’s lives in the countryside.

These range from pasture rotation in Tajikistan, which is preventing over-grazing; mangrove reforestation in Gambia, which strengthens the local ecosystem and enhances biodiversity; and a soil fertility project in Laos which is increasing food production for the community.

