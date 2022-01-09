Left Menu

Mandaviya chairs high-level meeting to make Atmanirbhar Bharat in urea, DAP production using 'Green Hydogen'

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Nirman Bhawan with officials of the ministry to make Atmanirbhar Bharat in urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) production by using 'Green Hydrogen', informed the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 11:24 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo:Twitter/Mansukh Mandaviya). Image Credit: ANI
As per the ministry, during the meeting, the Union Minister urged the officials of the Department of Fertilizers to take necessary steps for sustainable agriculture and the green future of India.

In the Independence Day speech in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission and stated the goal to make India a global hub for Green Hydrogen production and export, stated the ministry. According to the ministry, the Mission proposes a framework for inter alia creating demand for Green Hydrogen in sectors such as petroleum refining and fertilizer production; support for indigenous manufacturing of critical technologies; Research and Development activities; and an enabling policy and regulatory framework.

The proposed steps will lead to the development of additional renewable energy capacity for Green Hydrogen production, it added. (ANI)

