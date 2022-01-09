Left Menu

Punjab BJP chief hails PM's announcement to observe martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe 26 December, the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:50 IST
Punjab BJP chief hails PM's announcement to observe martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe 26 December, the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas'. PM Modi made the announcement today on the occasion of 'Guru Parv', the birth anniversary of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh. On December 26, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh attained martyrdom after they were sealed alive in walls.

Ashwani Sharma said, "Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji were the brave sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Both the Sahibzadas sacrificed their lives for their 'dharma' and set an example to the world." "Taking inspiration from their bravery, the common people and Punjabis unitedly fought against the oppression of the Mughal Empire", the state BJP President added.

Sharma further said that Sahib Kamal had sacrificed his whole life and his family to save religion and humanity. "The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' will be a true tribute to the courage and pursuit of justice of the Sahibzadas of Sahib Kamal, who sacrificed themselves and their five dear ones for protecting the nation and religion." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022