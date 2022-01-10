Left Menu

Govt's paddy procurement reaches 532.86 lakh tons so far in 2021-22 season

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:37 IST
Govt's paddy procurement reaches 532.86 lakh tons so far in 2021-22 season
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has procured 532.86 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year season, with maximum quantities being purchased from Punjab, the Union food ministry said on Monday.

''Till now, about 64.07 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP (minimum support price) value of Rs 1,04,441.45 crore,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Out of the total procurement undertaken so far, maximum of 186.85 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from Punjab, followed by 67.65 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh, 65.54 lakh tonnes from Telangana, 55.30 lakh tonnes from Haryana and 46.50 lakh tonnes from Uttar Pradesh till January 9 of the ongoing marketing season.

The paddy marketing season normally begins from October and runs through September.

During the marketing season 2020-21, the government had procured 895.83 lakh tonnes of paddy at an MSP (minimum support price) value of Rs 1,69,133.26 crore.

The government undertakes procurement operations through state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state agencies.

The government buys largely paddy and wheat to protect farmers with MSP, and use the procured grains for distribution through ration shops for the poor beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act at highly subsidised rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022