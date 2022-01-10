Left Menu

SJVN gets category 'I' licence for inter-state trading of electricity across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:22 IST
SJVN gets category 'I' licence for inter-state trading of electricity across India
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has been given category 'I' licence for the inter-state trading of power in the entire country by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

''The company has been granted a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) vide its order dated January 10, 2022,'' according to a BSE filing.

In its order issue on January 10, 2022, the CERC stated that ''we direct that SJVNL be issued a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in whole of India''.

According to the CERC order, no objections were received on the petition of SJVNL for grant of a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India.

If the licensee fails to undertake trading in electricity within one year from the date of licence, the licence will be liable for revocation in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Trading Licence Regulations, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022