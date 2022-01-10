Gangasagar Mela: Eastern Railway to run special EMU trains between January 12-17

In order to facilitate the rush of pilgrims during Gangasagar Mela-2022, Eastern Railway will run 12 Galloping EMU Mela Special trains between January 12 and 17. Gangasagar Mela started on Saturday and will continue till January 16.

Out of 12 EMU Mela special, three trains will leave from Sealdah South, two trains from Kolkata station, five trains from Namkhana, and a train from Lakshmikantapur and from Kakdwip each. Besides, three regular local trains in the section will be extended during the aforesaid period, said Eastern Railway. These Mela Special trains will leave Sealdah South at 6.15 hours, 14.40 hours, 16.24 hours; from Kolkata station at 7.35 hours and 21.30 hours and in return direction from Namkhana at 09.10 hours, 11.18 hours, 18.35 hours, 19.05 hours and 02.05 hours; from Kakdwip at 14.40 hours and from Lakshmikantapur at 23.15 hours.

On January 14, the Kolkata - Namkhana Down Galloping EMU special via Majerhat - Ballygunj - Laxmikantapur will leave from Sealdah instead of Kolkata station. On January 16, EMU trains in Lakshmikantapur - Namkhana - Lakshmikantapur section will run as weekday's service. The Galloping Mela Special trains will stop at Ballygunj, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Lakshmikantapur, Nischindapur and Kakdwip stations.

The Gangasagar Mela is held annually at the Sagar Island of West Bengal during the Makar Sankranti festival where thousands of pilgrims come to the spot to take a dip in the holy Ganga river. (ANI)

