Mumbai logs 13,648 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID cases and five deaths on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:28 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID cases and five deaths on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGC), there are 1,03,862 active COVID cases in the city. Meanwhile, 27,214 patients recovered from the disease today.

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 19,474 new COVID cases and seven deaths. As many as 798 patients got hospitalised with COVID in Mumbai on Monday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death tolll in the city to 16,411.

There are 30 containmnet zones in the city and MCGM has sealed 168 buildings in the city. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 33,470 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

