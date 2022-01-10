Left Menu

67 students at IIM Ahmedabad test COVID-19 positive over past 10 days

A total of 67 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in the last 10 days, as per authorities of the institution.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 67 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in the last 10 days, as per authorities of the institution. Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 fresh COVID cases, 1,539 recoveries, and two deaths.

The active case load in the state is at 32,469. So far, 8,25,702 people have recovered from the infection and 10,130 succumbed to the virus.

Gujarat has registered 264 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday to met health ministers, officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra to discuss COVID-situation in these states.

They were advised to undertake a regular review of health infrastructure strengthening, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on widespread awareness regarding available infrastructure and healthcare services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

