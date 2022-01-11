Left Menu

Air quality in Delhi remains in 'satisfactory' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 for the third consecutive day, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 for the third consecutive day, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida has slipped to the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 108.

However, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 100. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

