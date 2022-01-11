Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain to receive appointment letter for DSP post from CM tomorrow

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be handed the appointment letter in the rank of DSP of Assam Police by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, Chief Minister's office said.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:20 IST
Lovlina Borgohain to receive appointment letter for DSP post from CM tomorrow
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be handed the appointment letter in the rank of DSP of Assam Police by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, Chief Minister's office said.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hand over the appointment letter to Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain in the rank of DSP, Assam Police, tomorrow," Assam CMO said in a statement.

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to bag a Bronze medal at the quadrennial event, held last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022