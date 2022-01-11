Karnataka logs 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka logged 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 73,260.

As per the state health bulletin, a total of 1,40,452 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 10.30 per cent. With 1,356 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, the recovery tall in the state reached 29,66,461.

As many as five people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state mounted to 38,379. (ANI)

