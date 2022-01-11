Left Menu

Karnataka logs 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka logged 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:10 IST
Karnataka logs 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka logged 14,473 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 73,260.

As per the state health bulletin, a total of 1,40,452 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 10.30 per cent. With 1,356 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, the recovery tall in the state reached 29,66,461.

As many as five people succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state mounted to 38,379. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022