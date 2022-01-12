Left Menu

Two held in Assam, 795 gm heroin, wildlife products seized

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:42 IST
Assam: Karbi Anglong Police recovers 795-gram heroin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karbi Anglong Police arrested two persons and recovered 795 grams heroin and wildlife products from them in Khatkhati, Assam on Wednesday. The illegal wildlife products included elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the development in the case. "AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol recovered 795-gram Heroin at Khatkhati, Karbi Anglong along with some wildlife products which include elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc. Two persons were arrested in the operation. Much appreciated. Keep it up @assampolice," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

