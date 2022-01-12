Left Menu

Centrica CEO: High natural gas prices will continue for up to 2 years

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:06 IST
Centrica CEO: High natural gas prices will continue for up to 2 years
  • United Kingdom

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said natural gas prices will remain high for up to 2 years so hopes that an expected 50% rise in British consumer bills would be short-lived are misplaced, the BBC reported.

"The market suggests the high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years," Chris O'Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, told the BBC.

