Centrica CEO: High natural gas prices will continue for up to 2 years

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said natural gas prices will remain high for up to 2 years so hopes that an expected 50% rise in British consumer bills would be short-lived are misplaced, the BBC reported.

"The market suggests the high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years," Chris O'Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, told the BBC.

Also Read: Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)