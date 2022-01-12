Left Menu

Prez Kovind greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal

The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring, Kovind said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:39 IST
Prez Kovind greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu and Pongal among others, saying he prays that these harvest festivals develop spirit of fraternity among the people.

“I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country,” the President said.

The President has greeted his fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri (which falls on 13th January), Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva (which fall on 14th January), a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

A majority of the festivals celebrated in our country depict our integral relationship with nature and agriculture, he said. The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring, Kovind said. People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment, he said, adding that it is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022