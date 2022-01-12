Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2

India 2nd Innings: KL Rahul c Markram b Marco Jansen 10 Mayank Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 9 Virat Kohli not out 14 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-5) 17 Total: (2 wkts, 17 Overs) 57 Fall of Wickets: 20-1, 24-2 Bowler: Kagiso Rabada 6-1-25-1, Duanne Olivier 2-0-13-0, Marco Jansen 5-3-7-1, Lungi Ngidi 3-3-0-0, Keshav Maharaj 1-1-0-0.

