Left Menu

Customs officials intercept 2 passengers at Kolkata airport, seized gold paste worth approx Rs 66 lakh

Customs officials on Thursday intercepted two passengers at Kolkata airport on arrival from Dubai and seized 1.6 kilograms of gold paste worth approximately Rs 66 lakhs.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:12 IST
Customs officials intercept 2 passengers at Kolkata airport, seized gold paste worth approx Rs 66 lakh
Visual of gold concealed in the cavity of the jeans pants (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials on Thursday intercepted two passengers at Kolkata airport on arrival from Dubai and seized 1.6 kilograms of gold paste worth approximately Rs 66 lakhs. The gold was concealed in the cavity of the jeans pants of the passengers.

"On 12.1.22, based on profiling, officers of AIU #KolkataAirportCustoms seized 1.6Kg #Gold paste (Rs66L) concealed in cavities of Jeans pants of 2pax coming from Dubai. In a well-planned operation 2receivers were also caught from the Arrival gate," tweeted Kolkata Customs today. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022