Fikile Mbalula conveys condolences to kin of accident victims in Limpopo

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has lamented the horrific accident that claimed 17 lives and injured eight people on the N1 near Mookgophong, in Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The head-on collision claimed the life of the bus driver along with the passengers due to the bus catching fire and trapping them inside immediately after impact. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact.

The Minister joined Limpopo MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya in conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"As I convey my heartfelt condolences to these families, I do so with a heavy heart. Young lives pruned at the prime of their lives is a devastating loss to the country. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who survived and are recuperating," the Minister said.

Mbalula said this horrific incident which claimed so many lives brings an immediate sense of alarm.

He said losing so many people in one instance while they are trapped in a burning bus are visuals no one wants to imagine.

"This is the reality we are constantly confronted with as we put every measure feasible to make our roads safer. Such measures extend to ensuring that vehicles are in a good state of repair and that we conduct ourselves in a manner that saves life and limb on the road," he said.

Minister Mbalula emphasised that his department will continue to intensify measures to make the country's roads safe and ensure severe penalties to those who violate the rules with impunity.

