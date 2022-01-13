Left Menu

Fikile Mbalula conveys condolences to kin of accident victims in Limpopo

The Minister joined Limpopo MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya in conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:12 IST
Fikile Mbalula conveys condolences to kin of accident victims in Limpopo
Mbalula said this horrific incident which claimed so many lives brings an immediate sense of alarm. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has lamented the horrific accident that claimed 17 lives and injured eight people on the N1 near Mookgophong, in Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The head-on collision claimed the life of the bus driver along with the passengers due to the bus catching fire and trapping them inside immediately after impact. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact.

The Minister joined Limpopo MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya in conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"As I convey my heartfelt condolences to these families, I do so with a heavy heart. Young lives pruned at the prime of their lives is a devastating loss to the country. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who survived and are recuperating," the Minister said.

Mbalula said this horrific incident which claimed so many lives brings an immediate sense of alarm.

He said losing so many people in one instance while they are trapped in a burning bus are visuals no one wants to imagine.

"This is the reality we are constantly confronted with as we put every measure feasible to make our roads safer. Such measures extend to ensuring that vehicles are in a good state of repair and that we conduct ourselves in a manner that saves life and limb on the road," he said.

Minister Mbalula emphasised that his department will continue to intensify measures to make the country's roads safe and ensure severe penalties to those who violate the rules with impunity.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022